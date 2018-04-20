Antonio Conte Explains Decision to Bench Eden Hazard & Backs Alvaro Morata After Angry Outburst

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Antonio Conte was a relieved man after leaving Burnley's home ground with all three points as Chelsea beat the Premier League's most in-form team, to snap their five-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor on Thursday night.

Conte opted to play both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud up front, benching Eden Hazard as a result. The Belgian did come on to play the last 20 minutes of the match, and Conte explained his decision after the win.

“Bringing Hazard off the bench. I am judging where we are, we are trying to be aggressive and mix it as well," he said, via the Express.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Alvaro Morata stole the headlines when he was subbed off for Hazard. The striker, who was guilty of a glaring miss after finding himself in a one-on-one situation with Burnley keeper Nick Pope, threw a fit on the bench after being replaced by the winger.


Conte' though, has defended his player, also insisting that his subbing of the Spaniard didn't come as a result of his miss.

“Honestly. Around 70 minutes I thought that it was better to put fresh strength with Hazard," he explained. “He is a player that has different characteristics to Morata. I am pleased for their performances, played very well. 

"Alvaro must be angry, because when you have the chance to score you have to score and it can change your confidence," he added.

"He was angry with himself for his missed chance. But I have to see his whole performance and it wasn't possible in the past to play with two strikers. They did a great job, as did the whole team."

