'Bon Voyage': Twitter Explodes as Arsene Wenger Announces Decision to Step Down as Arsenal Boss

Arsene Wenger officially announced on Friday this year would be his last as boss of Arsenal, bringing an end to a near 22-year tenure at the club.

The Frenchman will leave the Emirates Stadium having secured three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies, including the double in both 1998 and 2002.

49 - Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal went a record 49 consecutive top-flight league games unbeaten from May 2003 to October 2004, breaking Nottingham Forest's previous record of 42 set between November 1977 & November 1978 under Brian Clough. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/IATwyJCkcm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

However, in recent years, the 68-year-old's time at the helm has soured somewhat, with the Gunners facing their second successive campaign without Champions League football unless they are able to clinch the Europa League title, in what could be the long-standing manager's last game in charge.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years", Wenger told the BBC shortly after his announcement. "I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

"To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club."

Arsene Wenger – Arsenal record



Most successful manager in Arsenal’s history - 10 major trophies



Won 3 PL titles (1997-98, 2001-02 & 2003-04)



Finished in PL top 4 in each of first 20 seasons at Arsenal



PL record: P823 W473 D199 L151 #PL pic.twitter.com/DKFdPuhRDO — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 20, 2018

Stan Kroenke, the club's majority shareholder, insisted Friday's announcement was "one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport".

"One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch", he added.

"His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."

And despite the growing feeling of unrest in north London, which has been epitomised no more so than the increasing number of empty seats on show at the Emirates Stadium on matchdays, the consensus from Arsenal, as well as general football fans on Twitter was that of thanks and praise.

Arsene Wenger, thank you for absolutely everything you have done to the club I love the most. You have given me some of the biggesy highs in my life, and you have always been a gentleman whenever I have spoken to you. Merci, Wenger 👏🏼 — Dylan Walsh (@dylanwalsh_) April 20, 2018

Without a shadow of doubt, Arsene Wenger is one of the absolute greatest in the English game. His reputation may have been somewhat ridiculed the past few years, but his legacy should remain as a pioneer for the modern style of the game and foreign managers in the Premier League. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) April 20, 2018

Say what you like about Wenger in the last few years, but if it wasn’t for him Arsenal would be playing League 1 football at Highbury right now. He’s built that club. — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) April 20, 2018

Wenger leaving at the end of the season.



Finally we can start the Wenger party and pay tribute to one of the greatest managerial tenures in modern football history! — Georgie Bingham (@georgiebingham) April 20, 2018

Can’t believe he is leaving, maybe it’s the right decision but still it hurts. I started supporting the club in 2003 and genuinely thought he ownsthe club, his interviews and sayings are inspirational. I love you, Arsene Wenger. Live long♥️ pic.twitter.com/OxVc6tmWox — Sir Jenkinson (@theEpicGooner) April 20, 2018

Arsenal Wenger to step down at the end of the season. Thanks for the memories boss. Massive respect to you. All the best for the future. Merci Arsene 🙏. #wenger #arsenewenger — Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018

22 years, 10 major trophies and over 800 games. In a social media era where criticism and derision is tossed around like confetti, Arsene Wenger leaves with his head held high as a true Arsenal legend. We won’t see one man manage one club for over 2 decades ever again.👏👏 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 20, 2018

It’s also quite sad. I don’t know Arsenal without Wenger like how I didn’t know United without Sir Alex. End of an era. Bon voyage. — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) April 20, 2018

Twenty two years; 10 major trophies, more than 800 Premier League games. The first decade was magic; the second frustrating. Goodbye Arsene Wenger. But still I say #MerciArsene — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) April 20, 2018

Definitely time for Arsene Wenger to leave but his achievements in the first half of his time at Arsenal should never, ever be forgotten. A true pioneer, made football in the in this country that more thrilling and beautiful to watch. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger, the man who gave us two doubles, the Invincibles, winning the league at WHL, Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires. This is 100 per cent the right decision for him and for Arsenal, but it still leaves me feeling a bit numb. Thank you Arsene. pic.twitter.com/CI2XuFc7pf — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 20, 2018

And, as we are surely all feeling...