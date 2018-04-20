'Bon Voyage': Twitter Explodes as Arsene Wenger Announces Decision to Step Down as Arsenal Boss

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Arsene Wenger officially announced on Friday this year would be his last as boss of Arsenal, bringing an end to a near 22-year tenure at the club. 

The Frenchman will leave the Emirates Stadium having secured three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies, including the double in both 1998 and 2002. 

However, in recent years, the 68-year-old's time at the helm has soured somewhat, with the Gunners facing their second successive campaign without Champions League football unless they are able to clinch the Europa League title, in what could be the long-standing manager's last game in charge. 

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years", Wenger told the BBC shortly after his announcement. "I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

"To all the Arsenal lovers, take care of the values of the club."

Stan Kroenke, the club's majority shareholder, insisted Friday's announcement was "one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport".

"One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsene has brought to the club on and off the pitch", he added.

"His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched."

And despite the growing feeling of unrest in north London, which has been epitomised no more so than the increasing number of empty seats on show at the Emirates Stadium on matchdays, the consensus from Arsenal, as well as general football fans on Twitter was that of thanks and praise. 

And, as we are surely all feeling...

