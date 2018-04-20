Crystal Palace Given Green Light For £100m Main Stand Redevelopment by Croydon Council

Crystal Palace have been granted permission by Croydon Council to proceed with their planned £100m stadium redevelopment of Selhurst Park.





The modernisation of the main stand, which will increase the stadium's capacity to 34,000 from 26,000, received unanimous support from the council's planning committee, with the hope now being to begin work at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season and to complete it in time for the start of 2021-22.

Image by Joe Owens

Before any planning permission is sanctioned, however, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, must approve, with the Labour Party MP next on the council's agenda.





"I am absolutely delighted that Croydon Council has backed our plans for Selhurst Park", the club's chairman, Steve Parish, told the Daily Mail.

"This project will not only transform the stadium, which has been our home since 1924, but it will also have a positive impact on the south London community.

Image by Joe Owens

"I wish to thank the lead officer and the councillors for their support, and for all the hard work that has been put in by the council over the last few months to ensure this application was heard so quickly.

"I want to thank everyone who voiced support and those connected to the club who worked so hard over the last few months towards this very important step in the dream of a new Crystal Palace."

The new main stand, which will have a capacity of 13,500 once completed and resemble the original Crystal Palace with its glass front, will remain in full use during the redevelopments.

For the full go-ahead to be given, however, Palace must rehouse residents of the six homes that require demolishing and improve local transport facilities for supporters.