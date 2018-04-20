Crystal Palace Given Green Light For £100m Main Stand Redevelopment by Croydon Council

By 90Min
April 20, 2018

Crystal Palace have been granted permission by Croydon Council to proceed with their planned £100m stadium redevelopment of Selhurst Park. 


The modernisation of the main stand, which will increase the stadium's capacity to 34,000 from 26,000, received unanimous support from the council's planning committee, with the hope now being to begin work at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season and to complete it in time for the start of 2021-22.

Image by Joe Owens

Before any planning permission is sanctioned, however, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, must approve, with the Labour Party MP next on the council's agenda. 


"I am absolutely delighted that Croydon Council has backed our plans for Selhurst Park", the club's chairman, Steve Parish, told the Daily Mail

"This project will not only transform the stadium, which has been our home since 1924, but it will also have a positive impact on the south London community.

Image by Joe Owens

(You may also like: Crystal Palace Midfielder Reveals He Would 'Be Scared' to Face Eagles Teammate Wilfred Zaha)

"I wish to thank the lead officer and the councillors for their support, and for all the hard work that has been put in by the council over the last few months to ensure this application was heard so quickly.

"I want to thank everyone who voiced support and those connected to the club who worked so hard over the last few months towards this very important step in the dream of a new Crystal Palace."

The new main stand, which will have a capacity of 13,500 once completed and resemble the original Crystal Palace with its glass front, will remain in full use during the redevelopments. 

For the full go-ahead to be given, however, Palace must rehouse residents of the six homes that require demolishing and improve local transport facilities for supporters.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)