Leon Bailey's Leverkusen Future in Doubt After Agent and Adoptive Father's Furious Social Media Rant

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey could leave the club this summer, even though the player's contract runs until 2022, after an extraordinary rant from his father and agent on Instagram.

According to the Mirror, the Bundesliga club would be unlikely to reject an offer of more than £35m for the 20-year-old, who has taken German football by storm since moving to the BayArena from Belgian side Genk last year.

Bailey has netted 12 goals this season, helping to propel Leverkusen to third place in the Bundesliga.

However, the club's relationship with Bailey's agent Craig Butler - who is also his adoptive father - is bound to be extremely strained, after Butler publicly criticised the way Bailey was used in a 6-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in the German Cup semi-final.

In a strongly-worded Instagram post, Butler wrote: "They put him on the bench. They put him on at left-back. They don't pass to him. The opponent double teams him. They kick him down. "What does he do? Gets up and put the free kick in the back of the damn net."

Leon Bailey's agent and adopted father Craig Butler has revealed that the Bayer Leverkusen star has rejected Jamaica call up and is prepared to wait until he qualifies to play for Germany through residency [Goal] pic.twitter.com/SMkuXOINdM — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 11, 2018

In addition, Bailey has admitted that he aspires to move to a bigger club than Leverkusen, even though he is content at the BayArena for now. Speaking in February, he said: "Leverkusen is perfect for me. I want to develop and then I can take the next step. When I move to a big club, the people there will want to know me."





Although he is Jamaican-born and has represented the Reggae Boyz at Under-23 level, Bailey is yet to pledge his allegiance to any nation at senior level.

Among other countries, he is reportedly eligible for England, which has given rise to speculation that he may yet represent the Three Lions - though his agent has also reportedly claimed he could represent Germany.

