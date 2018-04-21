'He's Ready': Real Madrid Legend Luis Figo Links Inter Striker With Summer Move to the Bernabeu

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has declared that Internazionale striker Mauro Icardi is ready to play for Los Blancos.

The Champions League holders are understood to be in the market for a top centre forward in the summer, as they look to bring in someone to compete with Karim Benzema, and are eyeing several targets across Europe.

The likes of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are thought to be two of the club's targets, while a move for Inter's Icardi could be on the cards as well.

The 25-year-old has been one of Europe's best strikers over the last few seasons and has bagged 25 goals in 29 appearances for the Serie A side so far this season. There have been links with the Spanish giants and Figo has set tongues wagging after claiming the player is ready to play for a club as big as Madrid.

"If he is ready for Real? Great players like him can adapt to any situation," the former midfielder told Sky Sports Italy (H/T Calciomercato) in an interview.

"He has the qualities to play in any team. His future depends on the ongoing project at Inter and the financial condition of the club and it also depends on the will of the player."

The former star also expressed a desire to see the Nerazzurri return to playing in the Champions League.

"It is important for them to reach the Champions League," he added. "Because Inter has been without the Champions League for too much time now and that is not positive."