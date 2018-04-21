'He's Ready': Real Madrid Legend Luis Figo Links Inter Striker With Summer Move to the Bernabeu

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has declared that Internazionale striker Mauro Icardi is ready to play for Los Blancos.

The Champions League holders are understood to be in the market for a top centre forward in the summer, as they look to bring in someone to compete with Karim Benzema, and are eyeing several targets across Europe.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The likes of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are thought to be two of the club's targets, while a move for Inter's Icardi could be on the cards as well.

The 25-year-old has been one of Europe's best strikers over the last few seasons and has bagged 25 goals in 29 appearances for the Serie A side so far this season. There have been links with the Spanish giants and Figo has set tongues wagging after claiming the player is ready to play for a club as big as Madrid.

"If he is ready for Real? Great players like him can adapt to any situation," the former midfielder told Sky Sports Italy (H/T Calciomercato) in an interview.

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Inter Open Talks With Real Madrid Over Former Midfielder Linked With €30m Serie A Return)


"He has the qualities to play in any team. His future depends on the ongoing project at Inter and the financial condition of the club and it also depends on the will of the player."

The former star also expressed a desire to see the Nerazzurri return to playing in the Champions League.

"It is important for them to reach the Champions League," he added. "Because Inter has been without the Champions League for too much time now and that is not positive."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)