Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Urged by Roma Striker to 'Rest a Bit' in UCL Semi Final

Roma striker Edin Džeko hopes his friend Mohamed Salah will not be at his most ruthless on Tuesday, as the Italian side travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Džeko texted former Roma teammate Salah after the semi final draw was made. Talking to BBC Sport - and quoted by the Mirror - the Bosnia captain said: "I just told him that we are going to see each other in the semis. I wish him to score and break the Premier League record, but in the semis he can rest a little bit."

The Bosnia striker says he and the Egyptian struck up a close friendship over two seasons at the Stadio Olimpico, before Salah was signed by the Reds last summer - and he still texts the Liverpool winger.

Both players scored in both legs of their sides' respecitve quarter final victories in the Champions League, as the Reds stunned Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate and Roma shocked Barcelona.



Džeko's contribution was especially vital, as his late goal at the Nou Camp, which on the night looked like little more than a consolation, turned out to be crucial in Roma's away goals victory over Barcelona.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Going by Salah's record this season, he is unlikely to rest even a little bit on Tuesday, as he closes in on Ian Rush's record of 47 goals in a single season for the Reds.

In fact, Salah came one step closer to the record on Saturday, taking his total in all competitions to 41 goals after netting the Reds' second in a disappointing 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns against the Premier League's bottom club West Brom.



If and when the Egyptian leaves Anfield - and of course Liverpool fans will be desperately hoping he doesn't - it's safe to assume the price tag will be considerably higher than the £37m Liverpool paid for him last summer.