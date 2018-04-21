Real Madrid Defender Insists 'Incredible' Ronaldo Will Always Find a Way to Silence the Critics

By 90Min
April 21, 2018

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has thrown his support behind his superstar teammate Cristiano Ronaldo by insisting the forward will always find a way to silence his critics - as it is in his nature to do so.

The Portugal international bounced back from a slow start to the season - in comparison to his own high standards - to score a stunning 42 goals in 39 appearances, with a breathtaking overhead kick, impeccable backheel and decisive penalty just a pick of the bunch so far this season. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Ronaldo continues to defy calls that his career is nearing its end at 33 years old as the ability to make a difference at the drop of the hat is still well and truly part of his repertoire, an ability that Varane is confident will rear its head as Real Madrid look to secure their third successive Champions League crown. 

With the 33-year-old's doubters continually on his back, Varane believes Ronaldo will find a way to silence them once more during their semi-final clash with Bayern Munich.

"I believe that the other forwards can also contribute important goals, although it is true that Cristiano does incredible things," Varane told AS. 

"Every time we think he's going to go down a bit, he comes back to pile up a lot of goals. With Cristiano we are used to him surprising us year after year."

Like Ronaldo, Real Madrid are often subjected to football supporters who want to see the club fail but Varane admits is simply part and parcel of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs.

He added: "It is evident that there are many people who dream of seeing us fall. No doubt. However, they are not the majority. We feel the affection of our fans and we know that Madrid is a club adored across the whole world. 

"In recent years we are present in the decisive moments of the Champions League and certain people cannot stand it and want to see us lose.

"But that's part of football. I am aware that they are waiting for us against Bayern and that it will be more complicated than last season. But I insist, the critics are not a majority. There are many people who support us."

