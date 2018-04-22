BBC Pundit Claims Referee Made Mistake During Crystal Palace's Draw With Watford

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson has claimed that Wilfred Zaha was unfortunate to receive a yellow card for simulation against Watford on Saturday, and should've been awarded a penalty instead.

Crystal Palace claimed a share of the spoils against Watford in the 0-0 draw, but Palace's players and fans left disappointed after Zaha had two penalty appeals turned down. 

In the second-half, Zaha was given a yellow card for an apparent dive which rankled with the 25-year-old winger.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Ivory Coast international has built up a reputation for diving, which Palace manager Roy Hodgson has blamed other managers for.

Match of the Day pundit Upson also thought Zaha was unlucky to have been booked, saying (via the Croydon Advertiser): "He (Hodgson) talks about his reputation - and he (Zaha) is the most booked player for simulation in recent seasons.

"But I actually feel he is hard done by. There are so many bodies in there and it is very difficult for Chris Kavanagh to see.

"Mariappa goes to ground and he gets nowhere near the ball and makes contact and Zaha goes over; it was a penalty and they should have been given it."

