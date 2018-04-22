Brighton Plot Ambitious Summer Swoop for Denmark International Also Wanted by Tottenham

By 90Min
April 22, 2018

Premier League side Brighton are plotting an ambitious move for Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney, according to The Daily Mail.

The German side looked for months like they would face a real fight to stay in the Bundesliga, but have improved massively in the second half of the season and are now pushing for a spot in the top half of the league - with Delaney a big part of their recent surge.

As such the Danish star's part in this turnaround and his impressive performances have attracted potential suitors in England. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Chris Hughton's Brighton side look like they may well retain their place in the Premier League and they see the Dane as being a player that can help take them to the next level. 

Securing the 26-year-old's signature will be no easy task however, especially as Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed an interest in Delaney.

However, Brighton will be hoping that the assurance of first team football will tempt him to make the move to the Seagulls if they stay in the Premier League.

Although the box-to-box midfielder has only scored twice for Werder Bremen this season, he proved he possesses the ability to score goals with a hat-trick in Denmark's game against Armenia last September.

In addition to interest from Brighton and Spurs, Everton reportedly failed in a bid to bring him to the Premier League last January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)