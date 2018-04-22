Brighton Plot Ambitious Summer Swoop for Denmark International Also Wanted by Tottenham

Premier League side Brighton are plotting an ambitious move for Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney, according to The Daily Mail.

The German side looked for months like they would face a real fight to stay in the Bundesliga, but have improved massively in the second half of the season and are now pushing for a spot in the top half of the league - with Delaney a big part of their recent surge.

As such the Danish star's part in this turnaround and his impressive performances have attracted potential suitors in England.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Chris Hughton's Brighton side look like they may well retain their place in the Premier League and they see the Dane as being a player that can help take them to the next level.

Securing the 26-year-old's signature will be no easy task however, especially as Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed an interest in Delaney.

However, Brighton will be hoping that the assurance of first team football will tempt him to make the move to the Seagulls if they stay in the Premier League.

Although the box-to-box midfielder has only scored twice for Werder Bremen this season, he proved he possesses the ability to score goals with a hat-trick in Denmark's game against Armenia last September.

In addition to interest from Brighton and Spurs, Everton reportedly failed in a bid to bring him to the Premier League last January.