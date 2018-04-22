Darren Moore 'Delighted' With West Brom Comeback Against Liverpool Despite Looming Relegation

West Brom manager Darren Moore was 'delighted' with his side's fighting spirit as they fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, despite relegation looming on their doorstep.

Late strikes from Jake Livermore and Solomon Rondon sealed a remarkable comeback for the Baggies after the Reds had initially cruised to a 2-0 lead after goals from Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah.

The point ensures Albion's Premier League status - which they have held onto for eight successive seasons - is maintained unless Swansea beat Manchester City on Sunday.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"We'll look to see how the results go today. I've said all along I only look to the game and the game today was a massive hurdle in terms of Liverpool and we've come out with a positive performance and a good point," Moore told Sky Sports.

"We went into the game wanting to win it but we didn't and we've drawn the game. We now just look on at what happens this afternoon and over the weekend with the rest of the results.

"We can't determine that so, all we are worried about here at West Bromwich Albion Football Club is we keep performing like that, we keep getting positive results and we keep looking forward to the next game."

5 - Darren Moore has won five points from his three Premier League games in charge of West Brom (W1 D2 L0), one more than Alan Pardew won in his last 11 games for the Baggies (W1 D1 L9). Bounce. pic.twitter.com/eoU66aCf3s — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2018

"I'm delighted with everybody here at the football club. We've gone out there today as a football club and taken on a very good team, an excellent team that's on top of their game.

"We've given a right good go and we've come out of it with a deserved performance and a result.

"We just felt we needed to keep our discipline, that togetherness and that spirit that we've always had and just keep believing. We just said when there's a will you'll win the game and we wanted to go and win the game.

"Being 2-0 down against Liverpool and to come back is no mean feat. It's an excellent performance and we're really delighted with that."

Moore's opposing manager, Jurgen Klopp was left furious following the full time whistle as he questioned the quality of the pitch, which he felt was too dry. However, the Baggies boss was unconcerned.

On if the decision to not water the pitch was pre-meditated, Moore added: "It wasn't a ploy. It was a really hot day today. I was so engrossed in the game in terms of preparation my focus was not about the pitch."