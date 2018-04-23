41 & Counting: How Mohamed Salah Compares to Liverpool's All-Time Top Single Season Goalscorers

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah didn't have the best of games as the Red drew 2-2 against bottom club West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday, but he still scored his 41st goal of the season, a delicate chipped finish, and capped off the weekend by winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year, becoming only the second African recipient of the prestigious accolade.

A week earlier, Salah had scored his 40th goal of the season as Liverpool comfortably beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield. In doing so, he became the first Liverpool player in 31 years to reach that huge milestone in a single season, matching Ian Rush's 40-goal tally from 1986/87.

Salah has surpassed that now, with Rush's 47-goal haul in 1983/84, the same season Liverpool beat Roma to win the European Cup, the club record the Egyptian is now gunning for. He needs seven more goals to break it and has at least five games (six if Liverpool reach the Champions League final) left in which to do it.

Roger Hunt, who scored 42 goals in the 1961/62 season when Liverpool were a second division club, is the only other player to have currently outscored Salah in 126 years of Reds history.

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Hunt's goalscoring was not limited to the second tier and he often scored over 30 goals in a season. During two of those campaigns - 1963/64 and 1965/66 - Liverpool won the first division and were crowned champions. But he only hit 40 once.

South African-born Gordon Hodgson is a Liverpool legend of the 1920s and 1930s. He scored as many as 36 goals in 1930/31 season, while he had scored 32 in 1928/29.

36 is also the best tally that Robbie Fowler managed in a Liverpool shirt - doing that that in the 1995/96 campaign. The home-grown striker also scored 31 goals in 1994/95 and 1996/97 either side before injuries and the emergence of Michael Owen curtailed him.

Owen, incidentally, never scored more than 30 goals in a campaign. His best single season tallies came in 2001/02 and 2002/03, scoring 28 in each.

Odd Andersen/GettyImages

Before Salah, Fernando Torres was the previous benchmark for a Liverpool goalscorer in their debut season after he netted 33 times in all competitions in 2007/08 after joining from Atletico Madrid. Kenny Dalglish scored 31 times in his debut season for the club back in 1977/78.

Others who have scored 31 or more goals for Liverpool in a single season include Luis Suarez, John Aldrigde, Kevin Lewis, Billy Liddell and Sam Raybould.

Every Liverpool Player Who Has Scored 31 or More Goals in a Single Season:

Season Player Goals (All Competitions)
1983/84 Ian Rush 47
1961/62 Roger Hunt 42
2017/18* Mohamed Salah 41
1986/87 Ian Rush 40
1964/65 Roger Hunt 37
1930/31 Gordon Hodgson 36
1995/96 Robbie Fowler 36
1954/55 John Evans 33
1963/64 Roger Hunt 33
1965/66 Roger Hunt 33
1985/86 Ian Rush 33
2007/08 Fernando Torres 33
1902/03 Sam Raybould 32
1928/29 Gordon Hodgson 32
1955/56 Billy Liddell 32
1960/61 Kevin Lewis 32
1977/78 Kenny Dalglish 31
1982/83 Ian Rush 31
1988/89 John Aldridge 31
1994/95 Robbie Fowler 31
1996/97 Robbie Fowler 31
2013/14 Luis Suarez 31

* season still ongoing

Italics indicates Liverpool played season in second tier

Salah will continue to hunt Rush's record when Liverpool face Roma in the first leg of the Champions League semi final at Anfield this week.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)