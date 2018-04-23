Real Madrid 'Preparing' Incredible €140m Plus Player Bid for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Real Madrid seem hell bent on signing Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah this summer, and if Spanish reports are to be believed, president Florentino Perez is willing to do whatever it takes to get the Egyptian into the Bernabeu.

You could only describe Salah's 40 goals season for the Reds as incredible as he wakes up on Monday morning fresh from receiving the PFA Player of the Season award - and deservedly so.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

However, one problem with an abundance of success is the continuous links over what the future will hold. According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, that future could potentially be an extremely profitable one for Liverpool - with Real Madrid prepared to pay €140m for Salah, as well as throwing in Dani Ceballos for good measure.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

It's the kind of deal (if true) that would be very difficult to turn down for Jurgen Klopp. In a year, the sale would see him make €100m profit on Salah, and would see the German manager receive a player of whom he is believed to be very fond, for free.

Having only sold Philippe Coutinho in January for an astonishing £145m, the Reds could be in line for another huge pay day, all whilst replacing Emre Can - who looks closer and closer to leaving Anfield.

It would cover the cost of Naby Keita and then some. However, Liverpool would then need to replace a player who has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water (is that the understatement of the season?) - and that is no easy feat.

