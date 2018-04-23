'Relieved' Danny Ings Ready to Kick on After Netting First Liverpool Goal for Over 2 Years

Liverpool striker Danny Ings says he has taken a huge positive step in his own playing career after scoring his first Liverpool goals for over two and a half years.

The Reds were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw with bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion, and while he was frustrated by the result, Ings believes that this was an massively important game on a personal level.

Speaking to the club's official website following the game, Ings explained what it meant to him to finally return to the Liverpool scoresheet, admitting: "I said to the lads I didn't know what it was going to feel like when I scored, and it was more relief.

"The moment it hit the net I just wanted to get another one. I had a chance I should have put away but these things happen and with more games and more chances, the goals will come."

The 25-year-old scored inside five minutes against the Baggies to score his first Liverpool goal since October 2015. Mohamed Salah added a second to bag his record-levelling 31st league goal of the campaign. But West Brom posed a late comeback and managed to draw level with goals from Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon.

"I'm just happy I got the one again, but overall I would have preferred to have come away with three points, that's for sure."

Ings suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Jurgen Klopp's first training session at Liverpool in October 2015. After briefly returning following seven months on the sidelines, the English striker sustained ligament damage to his other knee in October 2016 and needed another long layoff to recover.

Ings required surgery and nine months on the sidelines, meaning his missed another season with the Reds. With Roberto Firmino rested ahead of the Champions League semi finals, Ings took his opportunity well with a goal to end his unfortunate run so far with Liverpool.

That Danny Ings goal.



A beautiful moment for a man that's had such dreadful luck with injuries – yet remained determined throughout; never gave up hope and fought his way back into the team.



Over the moon for him.



A true poachers finish too. 👌🏻 — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 21, 2018

He added, "Today is a positive step on a personal note. It's something I do want to build on - I believe in myself and I believe in this team. I've got quality players around me that I'm learning from every single day and that doesn't stop now and I'll keep building.

"It's what I've been fighting for the last two years, moments like that [the goal]. It would have been quite easy to give up with the challenges put in front of me but I kept at it, I kept grafting and my teammates, the fans [and] the club have been fantastic and I just want to build on that now."