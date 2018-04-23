Tottenham Striker Issues 'Come and Get Me' Plea to Boyhood Club Athletic Bilbao

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente has revealed he is open to a return to his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao after five years away from Los Leones. 

Llorente joined Spurs last summer from Swansea City for a reported £12.1m fee. The 33-year-old has since been used as a deputy to star striker Harry Kane and has made his starts predominantly in Tottenham's cup competitions this term.

With one year left on his deal in North London, Llorente has given a massive hint that he would want to return to Bilbao before the end of his career. According to a report from Marca, Spurs themselves would not stand in Llorente's way if he wished to leave this summer. 

"It is my home and wonderful things happened for me there that will never be forgotten," the striker has previously remarked about Athletic Bilbao.

"Athletic will always mean so much to me. If they were to propose a comeback, I would certainly think about it."

Llorente joined Juventus in the summer of 2013 upon the expiration of his contract in Bilbao. He spent two seasons in Italy where he won back to back Serie A titles. A year with Sevilla followed where he picked up a Europa League title, then a season in the Premier League with Swansea City. 

The Spaniard's final season with Bilbao ended with him scoring just five goals and playing second fiddle to Artiz Aduriz. Llorente may feel he has some unfinished business at his boyhood club; he is the club's 15th highest all-time goalscorer with 118 goals, two behind club legend Fidel Uriarte. 

