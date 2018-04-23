Tottenham's Harry Kane Mocked by Arsenal Rival for Claiming Dubious Goal in Golden Boot Chase

By 90Min
April 23, 2018

Spare a thought for Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, currently languishing in second place in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

As if he hadn't already earned enough ridicule for overenthusiastically claiming a questionable goal against Stoke City - even going so far as to "swear on his daughter's life" that he'd made contact with the ball - now Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has weighed in.

In a humorous Instagram post, the former Borussia Dortmund star appeared to make fun of Kane's apparent desperation to claim even the most dubious of goals.

Referring to one of Arsenal's four goals in their convincing win over West Ham at the Emirates on Sunday - in which an Aaron Ramsey cross went straight into the net after a mix-up between Hammers keeper Joe Hart and one of his centre backs - Aubameyang wrote:

"I would like to claim the goal from Aaron Ramsey - just kidding."

The Gabon striker has made an impressive start for the Gunners, netting six goals so far at a rate of one every 120 minutes played. His obvious willingness to ridicule a Spurs talisman is also likely to go down well with Arsenal fans.

As for Kane, his quest for a third successive Premier League Golden Boot looks increasingly forlorn, as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is poised to add the top scorer title to his PFA Player of the Year award which he scooped on Sunday.

The Spurs striker trails the Reds winger by five league goals with just four matches remaining.

Nevertheless, a return of 26 league goals so far this season is still a highly impressive tally for the Spurs man.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)