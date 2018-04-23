Tottenham's Harry Kane Mocked by Arsenal Rival for Claiming Dubious Goal in Golden Boot Chase

Spare a thought for Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, currently languishing in second place in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

As if he hadn't already earned enough ridicule for overenthusiastically claiming a questionable goal against Stoke City - even going so far as to "swear on his daughter's life" that he'd made contact with the ball - now Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has weighed in.

In a humorous Instagram post, the former Borussia Dortmund star appeared to make fun of Kane's apparent desperation to claim even the most dubious of goals.



⚽️ @Aubameyang7 has been directly involved in seven goals in his first seven #PL matches (six goals, one assist), more than any other player in their first seven appearances for @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/huwWHBhKfM — Premier League (@premierleague) April 8, 2018

Referring to one of Arsenal's four goals in their convincing win over West Ham at the Emirates on Sunday - in which an Aaron Ramsey cross went straight into the net after a mix-up between Hammers keeper Joe Hart and one of his centre backs - Aubameyang wrote:

"I would like to claim the goal from Aaron Ramsey - just kidding."

The Gabon striker has made an impressive start for the Gunners, netting six goals so far at a rate of one every 120 minutes played. His obvious willingness to ridicule a Spurs talisman is also likely to go down well with Arsenal fans.

Just looking 👀 at the Analysis & it looks like it touches Harry Kane’s shoulder to me. Former Liverpool player @JARiiseOfficial joins @benshephard later time of 12 midday @GoalsOnSunday 👍 pic.twitter.com/n338U2SJ8W — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) April 8, 2018

As for Kane, his quest for a third successive Premier League Golden Boot looks increasingly forlorn, as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is poised to add the top scorer title to his PFA Player of the Year award which he scooped on Sunday.

The Spurs striker trails the Reds winger by five league goals with just four matches remaining.

Nevertheless, a return of 26 league goals so far this season is still a highly impressive tally for the Spurs man.