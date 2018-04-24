David de Gea Explains Why This Season Has Been His 'Most Productive' as a Man Utd Player

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea reckons this season has been his best since joining the Old Trafford club from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Spanish stopper has played seven seasons at United, and has been in stellar fettle this campaign. And his exploits have seen him included in the PFA Team of the Year for the fifth time, while he was also nominated for the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, ultimately won by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Premier League Productions, De Gea, who has kept 21 clean sheets in all competitions this season and is well on course to capture the league's Golden Glove, claimed that the current term has been his best in a United jersey.

“Yeah, I’m pretty pleased with my performance," he replied after being asked if this campaign has been his most productive, in quotes cited by manutd.com. "It’s been a fairly complete, all round set of performances from me.

“I’ve felt good, felt fit and in good form physically throughout the season. Let’s hope that these last few games to go before the end of the season continue the form, then leading into the World Cup, which is an important time for Spain.”

The Spaniard also spoke quite highly of Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, who he says is good at passing his winning mentality down to the players.

“We’ve got a great manager,” the stopper noted. “He’s very experienced, he’s won everything there is to win in the game. What he is really good at is transmitting his winning mentality to the group.

“However, at the end of the day, it’s down to ourselves – the players on the field. It is us who make the saves, create the chances and score the goals. So, as a group, we’ve got to get that level of consistency and quality throughout the season.”

