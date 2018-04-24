'Deserved?' Tottenham Fans React to Michel Vorm Comments Regarding His FA Cup Semi Final Appearance

April 24, 2018

Tottenham fans have taken to social media to react to Michel Vorm claims that he started the club's FA Cup semi final defeat to Manchester United because he deserved to. 

The Dutch goalkeeper was a surprise inclusion in the starting XI on Saturday, and it can be argued that he was partly at fault for United's winning goal. 

Speaking to Football.London, the 34-year-old tried to explain why he was selected for one of the biggest games in the club's season. 

"I played through the tournament and I think I've done alright," he said.

"I train hard every day and if I get the chance to play a semi final like this that gives me the confidence but it’s also something I think I deserve in the way I act as a professional and as a team-mate and a person. I enjoyed every moment and it’s a shame it’s come to an end."  

Spurs fans have not been shy in giving their thoughts on the player's comments...

Vorm may have now played his last game for Tottenham, as his contract runs out during the summer, and it seems unlikely that the club will offer the goalkeeper a new deal. 

