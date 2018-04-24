Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to test Tottenham's resolve over fullback Danny Rose this summer.

The Red Devils boss intends to buy new left and right backs for the 2018/19 campaign, and reportedly sees Rose as an upgrade on his current options at left back.

According to the Guardian, Mourinho wants to sign Rose, with the former Leeds United defender expected to command a fee similar to former teammate Kyle Walker, who left Tottenham for Manchester City for a reported £53m last summer.

Rose has gone on record as saying he wants to play 'up north' before he retires, while also stating that he wishes to be competitive and win as many trophies as possible.

The England international has endured a difficult campaign thus far, having spent a large chunk of his time in the treatment room after sustaining a knee injury last season. Since returning, Rose has failed to nail down a regular place in Spurs' starting XI, with Ben Davies having impressed in his teammate's absence.

Back in August, Rose came under fire from his own supporters for airing his grievances about the club's pay structure and transfer policy, though the 27-year old would later apologize for his comments.

Spurs' recent trophy drought is well documented, and for these reasons the story of Rose to United this summer could actually have legs.

It is a move that would most likely be welcomed by United fans, who have had to watch Ashley Young fill in for most of the season. The former Aston Villa man, to his credit, has deputized well, but it will surely be important for the club to sign a natural left back.