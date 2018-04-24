Juventus Provide Injury Update on Giorgio Chiellini After Key Defender Limped Out of Napoli Loss

Juventus have confirmed that key defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a muscle tear in his left knee, after the veteran centre back sustained an injury during Sunday's loss against Napoli.

Chiellini was forced to leave the Serie A title battle at the Allianz Stadium after just 11 minutes and then could only watch on as a late Kalidou Koulibaly goal reduced Juve's lead at the top of the table to just a single point.

Juve have offered no time frame on Chiellini's expected absence, but have explained that he has already started treatment and will undergo further tests as well.

Injury has generally disrupted Chiellini's career and he has only managed more than 30 league appearances in a single season on one occasion since 2011/12, not at all since 2013/14. With only 26 league game to his name, 2017/18 will now almost certainly be another.

A win against Napoli would have all but sealed a seventh straight scudetto for Juve by putting seven points between the reigning champions and their nearest rivals with four games left. Now, any more slip ups could actually result in Napoli leapfrogging them into first place.

The next round of fixtures will be crucial for both teams.

Juve face the tough challenge of heading to San Siro to face Inter, who have won their last two games and are still very much in the hunt for a Champions League place, while Napoli travel to meet a Fiorentina side who have lost their last two.

Juve also have the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan coming up on 9th May.