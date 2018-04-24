Juventus Provide Injury Update on Giorgio Chiellini After Key Defender Limped Out of Napoli Loss

By 90Min
April 24, 2018

Juventus have confirmed that key defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a muscle tear in his left knee, after the veteran centre back sustained an injury during Sunday's loss against Napoli.

Chiellini was forced to leave the Serie A title battle at the Allianz Stadium after just 11 minutes and then could only watch on as a late Kalidou Koulibaly goal reduced Juve's lead at the top of the table to just a single point.

Juve have offered no time frame on Chiellini's expected absence, but have explained that he has already started treatment and will undergo further tests as well.

Injury has generally disrupted Chiellini's career and he has only managed more than 30 league appearances in a single season on one occasion since 2011/12, not at all since 2013/14. With only 26 league game to his name, 2017/18 will now almost certainly be another.

A win against Napoli would have all but sealed a seventh straight scudetto for Juve by putting seven points between the reigning champions and their nearest rivals with four games left. Now, any more slip ups could actually result in Napoli leapfrogging them into first place.

The next round of fixtures will be crucial for both teams.

Juve face the tough challenge of heading to San Siro to face Inter, who have won their last two games and are still very much in the hunt for a Champions League place, while Napoli travel to meet a Fiorentina side who have lost their last two.

Juve also have the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan coming up on 9th May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)