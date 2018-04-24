Liverpool & Roma Legend John Arne Riise Reveals Who He Thinks Will Progress in UCL Semi Final Clash

Former Liverpool and Roma full back John Arne Riise has tipped I Giallorossi to prevail in the UEFA Champions League semi final clash between his two former sides.

Riise, who announced his retirement from football in 2016, made a total of 438 appearances for both clubs across a 10-year spell. He joined Liverpool in 2001 and spent seven successful years with the Reds in which he won the League Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League.

The Norwegian left Merseyside to join Roma in 2008. He spent three years in Italy's capital amassing over 100 appearances for the Serie A side before joined Premier League outfit Fulham in 2011.

On Tuesday, Liverpool will welcome their Italian opposition to Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, and Riise has admitted that his loyalties are split in a revealing interview with Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gerrard or Totti: who was the greatest? "I cannot decide, I can say that both made me the player I was, two great players, two great captains, I'm honoured to have been in the field next to them."

Once you said Liverpool and thought of Gerrard. Today? "Saying Salah is too easy and obvious, even if it is inevitable, but I think the difference for the Reds is Van Dijk, he has been paid a lot, but since he arrived he has set up the defence".

"It's time to create our own history." 🏆



Make sure you watch #NoFilterUCL ahead of Liverpool v Roma tonight.



We're all set for an absolute classic 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5iewuRgPr6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2018

Is Andrew Robertson the new Riise? "He plays in my position but we're different, I was a more offensive full-back, I was dangerous in the penalty box, but I'm very impressed with his growth, he does not have to imitate anyone, Robertson has to be Robertson."

Will Eusebio Francesco be able to prevent the mistake which Pep Guardiola made? "Roma have found an excellent coach, they do not get to the Champions League semi-finals by chance, but they will need an antidote to Liverpool's attacking trio. I do not think Guardiola missed anything special in the quarters. It's difficult to stop Salah, Mané and Firmino "





Emre Can will be missing due to injury. Will that make a difference? Do Juventus really want to buy him? "Yes, and it is also thanks to a fantastic manager like Klopp, able to give value to every player in red, Emre is suitable for many top European clubs and for Italian football, but I hope he remains in Liverpool".

Who goes to Kiev [the final] between Liverpool and Roma? "Slightly favoured for Roma because the return leg is at the Olimpico, I will be there to see it and it will be a show, but winning at Anfield is impossible, the European nights are special there. much more than from the Premier League ".