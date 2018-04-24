Newcastle Fans Heap Praise on Revitalised Midfielder Following Key Role in Relegation Escape

Newcastle United lost 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park on Monday, bringing an end to a four-match winning streak. But despite the loss, fans have taken to Twitter to praise the performance of Mohamed Diame.

Newcastle have been in sensational form of late moving up to 10th in the table, comfortably securing Premier League survival in the process.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Magpies were coming into Monday nights' game off the back of arguably their biggest win of the season, a 2-1 victory over Arsenal. So it was therefore understandable not to expect much from a game between two teams with very little left to play for.

The first half reflected as much with chances few and far between and it wasn't until the 51st minute when the deadlock was finally broken, a deep cross from Yannick Bolasie was controlled by Theo Walcott who finished cooly into the roof of the net.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite Newcastle failing to find an equaliser, fans were quick to praise Diame who put in yet another fine performance, the combative midfielder has looked revitalised since the turn of the year and fans are starting to stand up and take notice.

Mo Diame:



13.12.17: Booed off vs Everton by his own fans.



23.04.17: MOTM vs Everton whilst fans sing his name.



What a difference. #nufc pic.twitter.com/ZLt1AQMYS8 — Daul Pummett (@DaulPummett) April 23, 2018





Diame is a gift to this Newcastle squad. Dominating the midfield like a boss. Whoever was going to score the first goal would have won the game unfortunately Perez had a tough day yesterday otherwise it was a win for us . #nufc — amit deshpande (@_amit008) April 24, 2018





Diame smashing into that Everton player was the best thing I’ve seen this season. — Andy Gurr (@andy_gurr) April 23, 2018





• We weren't great

• Neither were Everton

• Keane should've been off

• Bobby Madley is a salad

• Mo Diamé is a bus

• We're still staying up

• I'm still a happy chap



⚫️⚪️ #nufc — Rhys Melhuish (@RhysMelhuish22) April 23, 2018





How mint is Mo Diame man. He's kicked fuck out of about 80% of this Everton team so far. — ಠ_ಠ (@_leeslade) April 23, 2018





Someone has to get a clip of Diame flattening the Everton defender? Unreal! #nufc — James Butler (@jamesbutler84) April 23, 2018





Diame steamrollering the Everton defender 😂😂 #NUFC — Mohsin Khan (@mkhan185) April 23, 2018

Diame has been an integral part of Newcastle's fine run of form in 2018, with fans chanting his name as they watch their midfielder dominate battles in the middle of the park.

The 30-year-old who retired from international football in 2017 may well be tempted out of retirement ahead of this summers world cup - Senegal could well be the dark horse of the competition.



