Everton Ace Explains How He'll Continue to Adapt After Reaching Appearance Milestone

By 90Min
April 25, 2018

Leighton Baines has vowed to keep using his plethora of experience to continue adapting his game after chalking up 400 Everton league appearances.

The veteran defender's start in the 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday evening ensured that he became part of an elite group of Toffees legends who had amassed the number during their time on Merseyside.

Baines was the recipient of an award from the Premier League for the milestone and was interviewed by the Blues' official website after he had been handed the gong.

And the 33-year-old admitted that he's constantly had to tweak his on-the-pitch game plan to keep up with the demands of playing in England's top flight as he entered the twilight of his playing career.

“Positionally, the job changes all the time. When I first came into the team, the role of a full-back changed within a few years and you were expected to be a lot more dynamic and do different things.

“By the time I came here (to Everton) and I was in my mid-20s you were expected to be creating and providing opportunities for the team, and that probably wasn’t always the case before, or at least not to that extent.

“And obviously then, with age, you have to adapt and adjust as well. So it continually changes and you have to use your brain as well as looking after yourself and try to bring into play the things you’ve picked up over the years through your experience.”

Baines has played under four different permanent managers during his 11-year career at Goodison Park, with David Moyes, Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce all placing their faith in him as the club's number one left-back.

(You may also be interested in FanView: Innovative Everton Continue to Lead the Way With Heartwarming Fan Gestures)

And the England international readily admitted he had been lucky with injuries and the timing of his breakthrough into the senior setup to have accumulated so many appearances for Everton since the summer of 2007.

“Part of it comes down to lifestyle, the way you live and the things you do. There’s luck involved as well and you’re going to get some injuries but I’ve never had any major setbacks at crucial times.

“I suppose I’ve been lucky also with the fact I’ve had managers who have believed in me and given me the opportunity to play, and through good and bad times they persisted with me. A lot of it comes down to things like that - timing and luck.”

