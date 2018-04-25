Jürgen Klopp Praises 'Genius' Salah Masterclass Following 5-2 UCL Semi Final Victory

Liverpool head into the second leg of their Champions League semi final tie against Roma with a dream 5-2 scoreline.

Two sensational strikes from Mo Salah, followed by a shot from Mané and an additional brace from Firmino leaves Liverpool with the advantage as they head to the Stadio Olimpico. However, two late goals for Roma could leave Liverpool wary as they hope to secure their place in the final next week.

Despite Roma's two vital away goals, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp believes his side has what it take to seal the deal next week.

As quoted on the club's official site the German expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance;

"The boys played a brilliant game over a very long period, even the last few minutes when we conceded. Dejan played a world-class game, was outstandingly good, and this ball he misjudged – he was a little bit too early."

The Reds boss has particularly high praise for top scorer Mohamed Salah;

"He is in outstandingly good shape, in world-class shape, 100 per cent. That’s good."

"He is a fantastic player and I’m really happy to have him."





"The first goal is just a genius strike; he scored already a few like this – that makes it even more special. It makes it clear it is no coincidence."

Salah! Again! Wow!



This time the coolest of dinks over the keeper! 😎



Goal number 43 of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/pkQWlhS26l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2018

However, Klopp, whilst satisfied with his team's performance, accepts it wasn't a perfect performance and appreciates there is still a challenge to face in Rome;

"Conceding two goals is not what you want, 100 per cent, but it’s not to change anymore and we can deal with that. That’s football."

"Now we have to work again in Rome. That’s no problem. There would have been work for us to do if we’d won 5-0 because Roma would have tried everything to strike back anyway."

"So we will fight with all we have for that result again. It’s much better than I could have expected before the game, but now in the moment of course I feel the two goals we conceded still."

Although the two conceded goals are sure to dampen the spirits in the dressing room, Klopp claims the "biggest blow" was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury;

"We don’t know it exactly but if the medical department is quite concerned without a scan then you can imagine it is difficult. The season is not that long anymore, so it doesn’t look good."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has gone off injured.



Bad news for Liverpool and England#LIVROM pic.twitter.com/KQojVBpafz — bwin (@bwin) April 24, 2018

Liverpool certainly appear to hold the advantage as they head into the second leg but as Jürgen Klopp claims there is still work to be done for the Merseyside giants.