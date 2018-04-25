Leaked: Borussia Dortmund's Smart New Home Kit Revealed for Next Season

Borussia Dortmund are famous for having a striking home shirt and it appears that their kits for next season may have been leaked online.

Footyheadlines, a website that seems to be experts in football shirt leaks, have released pictures of Dortmund's home kit for next season that is not due to be released until next week.

🇩🇪 Real Picture + New Details - Borussia Dortmund 18-19 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/FhwSG0xJRQ — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) April 25, 2018

The shirt is a very smart number indeed, with the new sleeve pattern being a particularly striking feature. The shirt is predominantly yellow as you would expect, with the sleeves having a black bottom before the top is split by a yellow ring.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

The black upper sleeve then goes all the way up to the circle neck and it looks like one of Dortmund's best designs in recent years.

The club will be hoping that the new kit brings more certain times next season. There is heaps of uncertainty on who will be at the helm next season, as well as the ever present worry of which star player Bayern Munchen will look to nab off them next.

Fans of men in yellow will also not be pleased by the recent comments made by the club president. Reinhard Rauball came out and expressed that the club are not 'Bayern hunters' and that it is time for fans to lower expectations.

Dortmund currently sit 24 points behind league leaders Bayern and the gulf in class was made apparent when the two sides met recently. Bayern smashed Dortmund 6-0 in what was an embarrassing day for everyone at the club.