Ronaldinho Praises Man Utd Manager Jose Mourinho & Calls for Paul Pogba to Stay at the Club

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has urged Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United beyond this season, while verbally attacking his former Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Fernandez in the process.

Pogba has endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford, as a number of below par performances, and reported fallout with Jose Mourinho has seen the £89m man linked with a move to the French capital in the past couple of weeks.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

While the Frenchman has played a possible departure, his recent comments have been backed by Ronaldinho, who believes the former Juventus man should remain at the Red Devils, while firing a barb at Fernandez after comparing Pogba's situation to his time at PSG.

Speaking in an interview with Canal Plus Sport, he said: "It is different - when Jose tells you that you are going to be on the bench, you must respect that, [Fernandez] not so much. There is a difference between the two.

"I think that Paul can really learn a lot from Jose. He is one of the best in world when it comes to coaching. A coach who has won that many titles and possesses that much knowledge has to be respected, really. In my case, it was more the contrary."

Fernandez didn't take too kindly to the comments made by the 2002 World Cup winner, taking to Twitter to condemn his words with a few choice ones of his own.

Les propos de ronnie ne regardent que lui, je lui souhaite de retrouver sa forme et surtout ses esprits...Il a été un très très grand joueur mais surement moins en dehors son hygiène de vie ne lui permettant pas de devenir un cr7 ou un messi.. En le voyant ainsi c du gâchis..😢 — Luis Fernandez (@Fernandez_beIN) April 22, 2018

His words can be translated to read: "He was a very, very great player but less so away from the pitch. His lifestyle stopped him from becoming a Cristiano Ronaldo or a Lionel Messi. To see him like this, he is a mess."

While Ronaldinho's interview appears to have riled up his former manager, Pogba will look to focus on finishing the season strongly as he prepares for a busy summer.

Along with an FA Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to, Pogba is expected to play a key part for Didier Deschampes' France side at the World Cup in Russia, with the French touted as one of the favourites for the tournament that begins in June.