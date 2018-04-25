Wolves Director Keen on Molineux Safe Standing Scheme as Petition Nears 100,000 Signatures

Wolverhampton Wanderers director Laurie Dalrymple wants the club to lead the way for the introduction of safe standing in the Championship and Premier League.

With an e-petition close to reaching the elusive 100,000, the number required to trigger a debate in the House of Commons, Dalrymple has thrown Wolves' hat in the ring to test rail seating at Molineux.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“The Chairman and I have been open in interviews, and in meetings with supporters, about plans to develop and expand Molineux in the coming years, and it would be remiss of us to not explore the possibility of rail-seating being part of those plans," Dalrymple said, as quoted by Wolves' website.

“We have all been watching the trial at Celtic with great interest, and the feedback there seems to be overwhelmingly positive in terms of atmosphere, safety and security.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Whilst West Brom’s recent proposal may have been rejected by the DCMS (Department of Culture, Media and Sport), it is clear momentum is gathering in favour of those who want to see a safe standing solution at least trialled in English football’s top tiers, and we would very much like to be a part of that when it happens.”

The introduction of safe standing in England looks on the horizon, despite the Government and DCMS rejecting West Brom's most recent request. Many other clubs have pledged their support, including Norwich City, Crystal Palace, Shrewsbury Town, Lincoln City, Derby County and Peterborough.



