Former Spurs Boss Tips Gareth Bale to Choose London Homecoming Over Bayern Munich Switch

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp expects Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid this summer in favour of a move back to Tottenham and not Bayern Munich, as has recently been reported.

The Welsh winger has endured a torrid time in Spain since leaving the north London giants in 2013, picking up a number of injuries which have hindered his expected transition into one of the world's best.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The 28-year-old is rarely out of the treatment room, and word from behind the scenes is that Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane have lost patience with the player.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Redknapp, who managed Spurs from 2008-2012, said: "Gareth would be a great signing for Tottenham, it would be fantastic.
 

"He’s an amazing player. He can play so many positions and in so many systems, there are so many strings to his bow, he’s such a fantastic talent.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

"Going back to Tottenham - if he comes back [to the Premier League] he would only go to a top-six club, but it would be nice to see him go back to Spurs.

"I think he’ll come home, he’s a homeboy. I remember giving him four or five days off at Tottenham, we didn’t have a game for two weeks or something, and he went back to Wales to see his mum, he didn’t go abroad or anywhere exotic. He’s quite a Steady Eddie, I think he’d like to be back at home."

It was Redknapp's management at Spurs that allowed Bale to flourish, and a number of fans would surely love to see him return to the Premier League where he initially became a superstar, and avoid the less publicised Bundesliga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)