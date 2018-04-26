Former Spurs Boss Tips Gareth Bale to Choose London Homecoming Over Bayern Munich Switch

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp expects Gareth Bale to leave Real Madrid this summer in favour of a move back to Tottenham and not Bayern Munich, as has recently been reported .



The Welsh winger has endured a torrid time in Spain since leaving the north London giants in 2013, picking up a number of injuries which have hindered his expected transition into one of the world's best.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The 28-year-old is rarely out of the treatment room, and word from behind the scenes is that Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane have lost patience with the player.



Speaking to talkSPORT , Redknapp, who managed Spurs from 2008-2012, said: "Gareth would be a great signing for Tottenham, it would be fantastic.



"He’s an amazing player. He can play so many positions and in so many systems, there are so many strings to his bow, he’s such a fantastic talent.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

"Going back to Tottenham - if he comes back [to the Premier League] he would only go to a top-six club, but it would be nice to see him go back to Spurs.



"I think he’ll come home, he’s a homeboy. I remember giving him four or five days off at Tottenham, we didn’t have a game for two weeks or something, and he went back to Wales to see his mum, he didn’t go abroad or anywhere exotic. He’s quite a Steady Eddie, I think he’d like to be back at home."

It was Redknapp's management at Spurs that allowed Bale to flourish, and a number of fans would surely love to see him return to the Premier League where he initially became a superstar, and avoid the less publicised Bundesliga.