Steven Gerrard 'Close' to Becoming Rangers Manager and Future Clashes With Ex-Liverpool Boss

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has reportedly been in talks to take his first managerial post in senior football, and it could mean the ex-Reds captain is going head to head in Scotland with former boss Brendan Rodgers.

That is because a report from the Sun claims that Gerrard is talking to Rangers. And with Rodgers in charge at Celtic, Old Firm clashes in Glasgow could soon have a distinct Liverpool flavour to them.

Rangers have been without a long-term plan since sacking Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha in October, with Graeme Murty appointed until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Sun's reports suggests a deal with Gerrard is 'close' and that the 2005 Champions League winner 'isn't daunted' by the challenge that would lie ahead of him - toppling Celtic and restoring Rangers to the pinnacle of Scottish football after much publicised troubles in recent years.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Since retiring from playing in 2016 following a short spell in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy, Gerrard has been working as a coach at Liverpool, nurturing the Under-18 team, as well as an Under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

To date, that is his only coaching experience and therefore appointing him would represent something of a big gamble from Rangers.

Until the end of the season, at least, Gerrard will be able to continue his work as a BT Sport pundit as Liverpool aim for Champions League glory for the first time since Gerrard himself lifted the famous trophy after a dramatic final in Istanbul 13 years ago.

(You may also be interested in 'Local Heroes: 14 Home Grown Players Who Led Their Clubs as Captain')

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)