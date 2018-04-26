Steven Gerrard 'Close' to Becoming Rangers Manager and Future Clashes With Ex-Liverpool Boss

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has reportedly been in talks to take his first managerial post in senior football, and it could mean the ex-Reds captain is going head to head in Scotland with former boss Brendan Rodgers.

That is because a report from the Sun claims that Gerrard is talking to Rangers. And with Rodgers in charge at Celtic, Old Firm clashes in Glasgow could soon have a distinct Liverpool flavour to them.

Rangers have been without a long-term plan since sacking Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha in October, with Graeme Murty appointed until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Sun's reports suggests a deal with Gerrard is 'close' and that the 2005 Champions League winner 'isn't daunted' by the challenge that would lie ahead of him - toppling Celtic and restoring Rangers to the pinnacle of Scottish football after much publicised troubles in recent years.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Since retiring from playing in 2016 following a short spell in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy, Gerrard has been working as a coach at Liverpool, nurturing the Under-18 team, as well as an Under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

To date, that is his only coaching experience and therefore appointing him would represent something of a big gamble from Rangers.

Until the end of the season, at least, Gerrard will be able to continue his work as a BT Sport pundit as Liverpool aim for Champions League glory for the first time since Gerrard himself lifted the famous trophy after a dramatic final in Istanbul 13 years ago.

(You may also be interested in 'Local Heroes: 14 Home Grown Players Who Led Their Clubs as Captain')