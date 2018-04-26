VIDEO: Arsenal Favourite Santi Cazorla Returns to the Pitch at the Emirates Following Injury Hell

By 90Min
April 26, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has finally returned to training following an unreasonably long spell on the sidelines.

The Spanish star hasn't featured for the Gunners since October 2016 after suffering a terrible Achilles injury that required 10 surgeries and a skin graft to sort out. There were even fears of the midfielder's career being over, but he is aiming to put those to rest.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

On Thursday, the club posted photos of Carzola in training, leaving fans - especially those who visited the Emirates - hopeful of a return before the end of the season. A video of the Spaniard training with the ball has since emerged as well.

Check it all out below: 

Cazorla's contract will expire in the summer. But Arsene Wenger had previously revealed that he had been contemplating a new contract for the player after hearing about his progress.

"Yes, of course. We miss him a lot," said the Frenchman, whose own future is uncertain following his resignation announcement last week.

"I never spoke about it many times, as he was not the subject of the day, but we have missed him a lot in our game. He is an exceptional football player and it is very sad what happened to him, and very sad for Arsenal as well.

"I have not seen him since the League Cup final because he has gone back to his rehab. But the last news I heard is that he is doing very well. ‘I hope that certainly he will come back before the end of the season and we can make a check-up of where he stands. Can he play again in the Premier League? I don’t know, I have to see how he responds to his injury."

