Bayern Defender Admits He's Considering His Future After 'Experiencing Everything' in Munich

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has declared that he's now at the point of his career where he's considering his options, having 'experienced everything' at his current club.

The 29-yer-old German has helped Die Roten win six Bundesliga crowns, as well as the Champions League, since joining the club from Manchester City in 2011. However, D]despite being contracted until 2021, he has candidly admitted that he could look for a change in an introspective interview.

"I've experienced everything at FC Bayern, and I am slowly coming to a point where I must answer myself certain questions," he told Socrates Magazine (via ESPN).

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"What are the goals I have not reached yet? Do I, time and time again, want to prove myself at the same club with the same pre-conditions?"

The player explained that whatever choice he makes will be influenced by 'personal challenges'.

"Those are not necessarily classic questions regarding the career, but vital questions and, in the end, questions that drive people," he added.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

Boateng could not play the full 90 in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Real Madrid at home on Wednesday night and had to be taken off during the second half after suffering what appeared to be a thigh problem.

The extent of the injury hasn't yet been determined - not in an official capacity at least -  but reporting that he could be sidelined for up to six weeks, while Jupp Heynckes has confirmed he should miss the second leg of the tie in Spain.

"It's a muscular problem in Jerome's case," the Bayern manager said after the match. "He'll probably miss out [on the second leg]."

The defender now faces a fight to be fit for Germany and a chance to defend his World Cup crown in Russia this June.

