Blackburn Fans Beg Loan Star to Ditch Newcastle & Remain at Ewood Park Next Season

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Blackburn fans have urged Adam Armstrong to stay with them after a remarkable personal campaign which has helped the side gain promotion to the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored nine goals in 15 league starts - having joined on loan from Newcastle in January - helping the Rovers seal a move upwards, with their 1-0 win over Doncaster on Tuesday confirming their post-season ascent.

An elated Armstrong took to Twitter to celebrate with fans, and of course, they begged him to stay.

The midfielder's performances this year could prompt Rafa Benitez to keep him around next season, yet there will be a few teams looking to take him on permanently if the Spaniard decides against it.

