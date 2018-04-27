Blackburn Fans Beg Loan Star to Ditch Newcastle & Remain at Ewood Park Next Season

Blackburn fans have urged Adam Armstrong to stay with them after a remarkable personal campaign which has helped the side gain promotion to the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder scored nine goals in 15 league starts - having joined on loan from Newcastle in January - helping the Rovers seal a move upwards, with their 1-0 win over Doncaster on Tuesday confirming their post-season ascent.

An elated Armstrong took to Twitter to celebrate with fans, and of course, they begged him to stay.

PROMOTION BABYYYY! 🍾🍾❤️ — AdamArma (@AdamArma9) April 24, 2018

Stay!!! — Steve Palmby (@Stretch_22) April 24, 2018

ROVERS LEGEND IN THE MAKING! 👏



STAY AT ROVERS! 👏



I COMMAND THEE! 😋



CONGRATULATIONS! COULDN'T HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT YOU! 👏 — Thomas Evans (@ThomasEvansGB) April 24, 2018

1 word for you.....Sign! — Bryan Light (@UKLightCreation) April 24, 2018

Back at ewood next year ??👍👍 — michael hough (@huffy58) April 24, 2018

Yes Adam!!!! Sign that permanent contract now!!! — Dan Cooper 🖕🏻 (@BeerMunstar) April 24, 2018

Come back next season — Jack (@_Jackdale) April 24, 2018

Looking forward to you coming back to the toon you need your chance — raymond evans (@raye3kids) April 25, 2018

You’ve played a massive part in it, would be great to have you back next season 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Adam Worthington (@AdamWorthingto2) April 25, 2018

The midfielder's performances this year could prompt Rafa Benitez to keep him around next season, yet there will be a few teams looking to take him on permanently if the Spaniard decides against it.