Former Tottenham Flop Leaves Spurs Fans Admitting Regret After Star Performance for Marseille

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Tottenham fans were left to air their frustrations on Twitter after watching one of their former players play a starring role in the Europa League semis this week.

Clinton N'Jie put in a spectacular performance against RB Salzburg on Thursday night, helping Marseille take a 2-0 advantage and put a foot in the final. And Spurs supporters are already predicting that he'll go on to lift the trophy.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

The 24-year-old Cameroon international joined the London side from Lyon in 2015, but failed to hit the heights at White Hart Lane and was loaned out to Marseille the following summer. He would make the deal permanent last year, moving back to France for a reported £9.9m, leaving Tottenham with £1.6m in profits.

Able to operate both on the left flank and in central attack, N'Jie has registered nine goals and two assists in 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He found the target against Salzburg on Thursday, scoring the second goal of the match.

And here's what some Spurs fans had to say.

(You may also be interested in: World Cup Countdown: 8 Weeks to Go - When Gary Lineker Scooped the Golden Boot in Mexico '86)

As well as N'Jie performed on the night, he can't really be considered the one who got away - at least not yet. But if he does go on to win the Europa League, he would have done something Spurs players have failed to do in a long time: win silverware.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)