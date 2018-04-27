Former Tottenham Flop Leaves Spurs Fans Admitting Regret After Star Performance for Marseille

Tottenham fans were left to air their frustrations on Twitter after watching one of their former players play a starring role in the Europa League semis this week.

Clinton N'Jie put in a spectacular performance against RB Salzburg on Thursday night, helping Marseille take a 2-0 advantage and put a foot in the final. And Spurs supporters are already predicting that he'll go on to lift the trophy.

The 24-year-old Cameroon international joined the London side from Lyon in 2015, but failed to hit the heights at White Hart Lane and was loaned out to Marseille the following summer. He would make the deal permanent last year, moving back to France for a reported £9.9m, leaving Tottenham with £1.6m in profits.

Able to operate both on the left flank and in central attack, N'Jie has registered nine goals and two assists in 32 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He found the target against Salzburg on Thursday, scoring the second goal of the match.

And here's what some Spurs fans had to say.

Ex Spur Clinton N’Jie puts Marseille in the Europa final and Arsenal draw at home against 10man Athletico Madrid. Perfect night for the Spurs #COYS #THFC — Sanjeev Kumar #FBPE (@AwesomeSanjeevK) April 26, 2018

N'jie scored in the semifinal am done — ㅤ (@FrankTHFC) April 26, 2018

N’Jie has scored for Marseille...that means he has scored one more goal in Europe than Llorente...I am sad 😢 #NJie #COYS #THFC — Hywel Davies (@howlindavies) April 26, 2018

If Federico Fazio and Clinton N’jie both get to European Cup Finals this season, then I’m convinced we’re cursed. #THFC — Aaron (@Kernoghan7) April 26, 2018

Scenes when clinton n’jie wins the Europa league, worst signing in a long time, more trophies than we’ve had in 10 years #spursy — Mr.yan (@Mike_Ryan_thfc) April 26, 2018

As well as N'Jie performed on the night, he can't really be considered the one who got away - at least not yet. But if he does go on to win the Europa League, he would have done something Spurs players have failed to do in a long time: win silverware.