Liverpool Reopen Contract Talks With Wantaway Midfielder After Unexpected U-Turn

Germany midfielder Emre Can may remain at Anfield after all, despite having failed to agree a new contract with the club to date.

The player's contract only runs up until the end of the season, and he has been free to speak with other clubs since January, but according to recent reports he could sign a late deal with the Reds.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

He is also hoping to be fit enough to play in the Champions League final, with the club just one positive result away.

Can injured his back during a win over Watford in March and hasn't played since, but he is expected to be back at full fitness by the time the final in Kiev rolls around.

Players out of contract this summer:



▪️ Emre Can

▪️ Luke Shaw

▪️ Jack Wilshere

▪️ Marouane Fellaini

▪️ Oguzhan Özyakup

▪️ Giorgio Chiellini

▪️ Hatem Ben Arfa

▪️ Mario Balotelli

▪️ Kwadwo Asamoah

▪️ Yohan Cabaye

▪️ Yaya Touré

▪️ Santi Cazorla — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 27, 2018

There are several clubs interested in getting the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer. Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be the most interested. And the former were thought to be the front runners as it was expected that they would have agreed a deal by now.

So far, though, Can hasn't come to an agreement with any other club, but he's now said to be locked in talks with Liverpool.

Per Mootaz Chehade from Lebanese daily newspaper Al-Mustaqbal, the German has been impressed by Liverpool's ambition and is now looking forward to the inking of a new contract with the club.

Emre Can is impressed with the ambition of the club and is willing to renew his contract at Liverpool, talks ongoing now with the club. there's a high chance he receives the medical green light before the CL final and be available for selection should Liverpool qualify. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 26, 2018

(You may also be interested in: World Cup Countdown: 8 Weeks to Go - When Gary Lineker Scooped the Golden Boot in Mexico '86)

"Emre Can is impressed with the ambition of the club and is willing to renew his contract at Liverpool, talks ongoing now with the club," Chehade tweeted. "There's a high chance he receives the medical green light before the CL final and be available for selection should Liverpool qualify."

This bit of news - especially if true - should be well received by Reds fans, who would be quite unhappy to see Can leave at the end of the season, although they're pretty satisfied with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Keeping the German, however, would work in Liverpool's favour, especially as they won't make a penny from his departure.