Chinese Club Look to Tempt Arsene Wenger to CSL With World Record Deal After Leaving Arsenal

Arsene Wenger could become the highest-paid manager in world football if he accepts a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League after he leaves Arsenal this summer.

It is not yet known which club are eyeing up the Frenchman, but the Mirror claims that they would pay him a salary greater even than Marcello Lippi's £24m-a-year deal with the Chinese national team.

This would far eclipse the Premier League's highest earner - Pep Guardiola on £16m-a-year - and Wenger's current deal at Arsenal, where he has been earning £8m per annum.

It is believed that Wenger would not be in favour of a move to China and would prefer a job in Europe, continuing in a position of day-to-day management and taking a club to the next level, as he did with Arsenal after his arrival in 1996.

Wenger's preferred destinations are France and Spain, and his most serious suitor so far is Paris Saint-Germain. However, the French club want him to take on a president or general manager role, liaising between inbound manager Thomas Tuchel and Qatari owner Nasser El Khelaifi.

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger's rivalry could be coming to an end at Old Trafford on Sunday. This is how their record stands:



Games: 18

Jose Wins: 9

Draws: 7

Wenger Wins: 2



However, with Wenger unprepared to retire from management just yet, PSG may not be able to lure him to the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's search for Wenger's replacement hit a stumbling block after it was revealed that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique would demand £15m-a-year to take over at the Emirates Stadium.

New York City manager Patrick Vieira and Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta, both former captains of the Gunners, have also been linked with the vacant position.

Wenger will meet with his old nemesis Jose Mourinho this weekend as he takes Arsenal to Old Trafford for the last time on Sunday.