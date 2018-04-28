Newcastle Ready to Make Summer Move for Porto Attacking Star

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make summer move for Porto star Yacine Brahimi, with the player said to be in favour of a move to the Premier League.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the Magpies have targeted Brahimi as a potential target as they look to improve their squad ahead next season.

Brahimi has 12 months left on his current contract at the Portuguese giants and has previously admitted that a move to England's top division would interest him.

Yacine Brahimi this season for FC Porto in all competitions:



👕 46 appearances

⚽️ 11 goals

🎯 10 assists



👏🏼🇩🇿 @BrahimiOfficial pic.twitter.com/KPvJTH3NfN — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) April 23, 2018

The winger burst onto the scene back in 2013, and since then has continued to grow his reputation in Portugal with his brilliant wing play and eye for goal attracting interest from multiple clubs around Europe.

The Algerian will not be playing in this summer's World Cup and therefore it would not be as complicated for the Magpies to negotiate a deal with the player.

Signing players have not been easy for manager Rafael Benitez since arriving at the club, and it has been reported that the Spaniard is reluctant to sign a new deal at St.James' Park until the ownership situation is resolved.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

It will be an interesting few months for Newcastle, as they will be hoping that the aforementioned ownership issue is resolved and that they can improve their squad that really could have gone done if not for the tactical guidance of Benitez.