Neymar Posts Heartfelt Tribute Following Andres Iniesta's Barcelona Exit Announcement

Neymar has stated he will tell the tale of his time playing alongside Andres Iniesta for many years to come in a touching tribute to the 33-year-old, following the midfielder's announcement that he will leave Barcelona at the end of this season.

The former Spain international and World Cup-winner told his team-mates, friends and the world's media on Friday afternoon that this term would be his last at Camp Nou, bringing an end to a 22-year stay with the club.

Andrés Iniesta is to leave @FCBarcelona. One of the great midfielders of this or any other generation. A truly joyous footballer who has won absolutely everything with his club and country. Qué tengas muchisima suerte en todo lo qué haces @andresiniesta8 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 27, 2018

Several high profile players have taken to social media since the maestro declared his future plans, including the likes of Luis Suarez, Mario Gotze and Fernando Torres - all of which commended the player's impact on the sport as a whole during his time in Catalonia.

And former team-mate Neymar, who swapped Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record deal during the summer, has joined his fellow professionals; posting a heartfelt message on Instagram claiming his story will be passed through generations.

(You may also like: The 8 Greatest Moments of Andres Iniesta's Career As Barcelona Icon Announces Camp Nou Exit)

"Maestro, that honour to be a part of your career in Barcelona," the Brazilian wrote. "I've admired you from afar and after I get closer I fell even more for your football and much more for the person you are off the field.

"I always tell my friends, children and family that I had the pleasure of celebrating goals and titles by your side.

"Barcelona thanks you, I thank you and football lovers are grateful for everything you've done! Best of luck on your walk always."

Iniesta still has the opportunity to be part of a history-making Barcelona outfit, however, with Ernesto Valverde's side unbeaten in LaLiga and closing in on becoming the first team in Spain to complete an entire campaign without defeat.