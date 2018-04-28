How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Leganes: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Leganes in La Liga on Saturday, April 28.

By Nihal Kolur
April 28, 2018

Leganes travel to Madrid on Saturday to face Real Madrid in a La Liga match.

Real Madrid enter Saturday after defeating Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday. Zinedine Zidane's side currently sit in third place in the La Liga table with 68 points from 33 games. With the league title out of reach, Madrid will likely turn their attention to a third straight Champions League title.

Leganes are in 15th place in the table with 40 points after a 0-0 draw against Deportivo last week. Leganes has been in poor form, winning just one game in their last five matches.

These two teams last played in February, with Madrid winning 3-1 away from home.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, April 28, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

