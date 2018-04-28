VIDEO: Mesut Ozil Eats Missile Thrown During Europa League Clash Against Atletico Madrid

Arsenal fans were left deflated on Thursday after their stellar performance against Atlético Madrid in the Europa League was undone by a lapse in concentration, with the Gunners now facing an uphill battle in the second leg next week.

But as the dust started to settle on a frantic night of football at the Emirates, a video emerged online of Mesut Özil in the build-up to an Arsenal corner.

The German playmaker can be seen on the far side of the pitch next to the Atlético supporters ready to take a set piece. Although Özil might have expected to have his ear chewed off by the travelling fans, the 29-year-old wouldn't have anticipated that a French baguette would be used as a missile midway through the first half.

Spanish fans are known to enjoy their fair share of homemade snacks during intervals back in La Liga, but Thursday's incident still proved to be quiet strange for a number of fans who were watching across the world.

But rather than make a meal out of it, Özil simply decided to have a quick bite of the projectile before returning to take the corner.

Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak proved to be the real star of the show on Thursday as he helped his side secure an important draw in north London.

Although Alexandre Lacazette was able to give Arsenal a deserved advantage in the second half, a defensive blip from Laurent Koscielny allowed Antoine Griezmann to notch a vital away goal for Los Colchoneros.

Arsenal will now have to travel to the Wanda Metropolitano knowing that they have to get on the scoresheet if they want to book their place in the Europa League final, against either Marseille or RB Salzburg, in Lyon next month.