Mohamed Salah in Danger of Missing Remainder of Premier League Season After Incident in Stoke Match

Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah for the rest of the Premier League season, after cameras caught the Egypt international appearing to strike out at Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi at Anfield on Saturday, meaning Salah could face a three-match ban.

The game was filled with frustration for Salah, with a couple of chances to add to his incredible goalscoring record going begging in a 0-0 draw.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, despite disappointment on the pitch on Saturday, things may worsen for the Reds if the Football Association decide to analyse the incident between Salah and Martins Indi in the first half.

After being hustled by the Dutchman to try and win the ball back, Liverpool's star man appeared to strike out at Martins Indi - with a three-match ban on the cards if retrospective action is taken.

With Liverpool's eyes set firmly on Champions League glory, and a top-four finish almost mathematically secure, Salah wont be much of a miss for Liverpool's domestic duty. However, the Egyptian will miss crucial game-time building up to the Champions League final, if the Reds were to get past Roma this coming week.

Going to be huge uproar on ft when Salah gets a 3 game ban for punching Martins-Indi then Kane goes onto win the golden boot.



Get the popcorn ready — Sam (@SimplyKane_) April 29, 2018

From Salah's personal point of view, it would be a tough pill to swallow, as he is just one goal away from breaking the 38-game Premier League goalscoring record. Salah needs just one strike from the Reds' last two games to take him to 32 goals, past a record held jointly by Alan Shearer, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A three-match ban would prevent Salah from writing his name into the history books, but it would be a self-inflicted tragedy at that. The FA will no doubt take a look at the incident and decide on a verdict for the record-breaking Egyptian.