Barcelona Celebrates Copa Del Rey, La Liga Titles, Iniesta With Huge Bus Parade

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

La Liga champions Barcelona wasted no time celebrating their double after clinching the Primera Division's top spot on Sunday night, following their Copa del Rey capture last weekend.

The jubilant side took to the Catalonia streets on Monday to enjoy their incredible achievement, as well as honor their outgoing captain Andres Iniesta, who has confirmed that this season will be his last with La Blaugrana.

A 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna sealed the deal for Ernesto Valverde's side, with a goal from Philippe Coutinho and a hat trick from Lionel Messi getting the business done.

Amid all of the celebrations, Valverde would find himself the victim of a lost shoe, thanks to Luis Suarez taking it off him and tossing it into the crowd. Standard Suarez for you there.

Iniesta, meanwhile, was humbled by the show of appreciation he received.

"It's an indescribable feeling, on a personal level and as a sportsperson," the veteran superstar declared. "There are no words when you receive so much love from people and even more so in difficult moments for them [given Deportivo's relegation].

"It's an eternal thank you, because it's very beautiful. This [move] isn't a change of opinion, but I am making the most honest decision for myself and my club.

"To finish the season with these feelings before the World Cup and with another adventure ahead, I wish it were eternal. I would like this to never end, but everything has its beginning and its end."

