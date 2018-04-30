Barcelona Fans Take to Social Media to Champion Spurs Star as Andres Iniesta's Worthy Replacement

Barcelona fans have made it clear that they view Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as the perfect replacement for the departing Andres Iniesta.

The Spaniard will be leaving the Nou Camp after 16 seasons with the club this summer, and having won nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cups, he will certainly leave big boots to fill for whoever Barca bring in to replace him.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The search for his replacement has already begun, and if Twitter is anything to go by it looks as though the fans have made it clear who they want their club to chase.

A name trending amongst the fans is the Danish midfielder Eriksen, who is having another outstanding season at Tottenham.

Perfect replacement doesn’t exist for this player, but i would very much like Christian Eriksen to come — Ali 🇲🇦✌🏽 (@maghrebinn) April 28, 2018

We must buy Eriksen now to replace iniesta coutinho can't be iniesta's replacement that will be limiting him he is much better on the wing — omar gaser (@omargaser) April 27, 2018

No one will ever come close to replacing him but I’d take Eriksen in a heartbeat! https://t.co/ZpS02hGeNg — Goal Digger (@GoalDiggerFCB) April 28, 2018

Barcelona should buy Eriksen in the summer, would be a great add.

Fabinho wouldn't be a bad shout, either. — Bęn (@Ben_JL_) April 29, 2018

Christian Eriksen to Barcelona pls make it happen — haziqvevo (@haziqzunaidi) April 28, 2018

He signed for Spurs back in 2013 for £11m - which now looks to be a pretty good bargain - and has helped transform Tottenham from a top four contender into a title challenger. He remains to be a key man in the Spurs' midfield, having scored 15 goals and contributed 10 assists this season, which has sparked transfer speculation.

Just months after signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, it's looking increasingly likely that Barca are set to dip back into the Premier League and steal one of it's other stars this summer in order to fulfil their midfield needs.

Tottenham fans would've been hoping to keep hold of their star man and add more big names to their side as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season in their new stadium, however it looks as though they will be in for a fight if they are to keep Eriksen at the club for the start of next season.