Barcelona Fans Take to Social Media to Champion Spurs Star as Andres Iniesta's Worthy Replacement

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Barcelona fans have made it clear that they view Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as the perfect replacement for the departing Andres Iniesta.

The Spaniard will be leaving the Nou Camp after 16 seasons with the club this summer, and having won nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cups, he will certainly leave big boots to fill for whoever Barca bring in to replace him.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The search for his replacement has already begun, and if Twitter is anything to go by it looks as though the fans have made it clear who they want their club to chase. 

A name trending amongst the fans is the Danish midfielder Eriksen, who is having another outstanding season at Tottenham.

He signed for Spurs back in 2013 for £11m - which now looks to be a pretty good bargain - and has helped transform Tottenham from a top four contender into a title challenger. He remains to be a key man in the Spurs' midfield, having scored 15 goals and contributed 10 assists this season, which has sparked transfer speculation.

Just months after signing Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool, it's looking increasingly likely that Barca are set to dip back into the Premier League and steal one of it's other stars this summer in order to fulfil their midfield needs.

Tottenham fans would've been hoping to keep hold of their star man and add more big names to their side as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season in their new stadium, however it looks as though they will be in for a fight if they are to keep Eriksen at the club for the start of next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)