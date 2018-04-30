FA Make Reported Decision on Mohamed Salah Ban Following Incident With Stoke Defender Martins Indi

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been cleared of wrongdoing by the FA after a panel of three former referees viewed footage of his alleged thrown punch at Bruno Martins Indi during Saturday's draw with Stoke City, per BBC's Simon Stone

The Egyptian was facing a ban that would have ruled him out of the Reds' remaining three games, but is now free to pursue the Golden Boot as said panel have determined that his actions did not warrant a red card.

Mo Salah to face no action over incident v Stoke on Saturday. Was reviewed by three ex refs but they decided it didn't warrant a red card for @LFC striker. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 30, 2018

The match official did not see the incident, leaving the FA to have the footage viewed by ex-refs, but they could not come to a unanimous decision, which is required by the governing laws.

The erstwhile officials, upon reviewing the tapes, decided that there was not enough evidence to lay a charge of violent conduct.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: 8 of the Best Innovations to Improve the Modern Game of Football)





Harry Kane, who should play for Spurs on Monday, is also chasing the Golden Boot and is possibly quite disappointed with the decision. He is five goals behind Salah at the moment, and must have been hoping to surpass the Egyptian's tally in Tottenham's four remaining matches with a bit more ease.