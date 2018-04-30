Jose Mourinho Admits Marouane Fellaini Is 'Almost There' On New Man Utd Contract

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Jose Mourinho has told reporters that he hopes Marouane Fellaini will extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer, as speculation surrounding the Belgian's future persists.

The towering midfielder rejected a new deal at Old Trafford at the start of the season, and has since been linked with moves allover Europe, with the likes of rival club Liverpool even being linked with Fellaini at one point.

However, Mourinho has always been a fan of the 30-year-old, and his match-winning goal against Arsenal on Sunday was bound to prompt questions regarding Fellaini's future. And it seems Mourinho thinks he'll stay in Manchester and sign a new contract soon enough - contrary to most reports, which had claimed his exit was all but confirmed.

"We are almost there but I can't celebrate because almost is not enough," said Mourinho, according to BBC"I want to see the white paper with the United crest and [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward and Marouane Fellaini's signatures.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I think a player that grabs the crest after scoring is telling clearly that he wants to stay. I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay.

"We are trying to think about our team, little touches, little replacements - a Michael Carrick replacement, this kind of situation - but until now I didn't lose one second thinking about a Marouane replacement."

United have already secured a top four spot for Champions League football next season, and look likely to finish the Premier League season in second place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)