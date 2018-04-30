Jose Mourinho Admits Marouane Fellaini Is 'Almost There' On New Man Utd Contract

Jose Mourinho has told reporters that he hopes Marouane Fellaini will extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer, as speculation surrounding the Belgian's future persists.

The towering midfielder rejected a new deal at Old Trafford at the start of the season, and has since been linked with moves allover Europe, with the likes of rival club Liverpool even being linked with Fellaini at one point.

However, Mourinho has always been a fan of the 30-year-old, and his match-winning goal against Arsenal on Sunday was bound to prompt questions regarding Fellaini's future. And it seems Mourinho thinks he'll stay in Manchester and sign a new contract soon enough - contrary to most reports, which had claimed his exit was all but confirmed.

"We are almost there but I can't celebrate because almost is not enough," said Mourinho, according to BBC. "I want to see the white paper with the United crest and [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward and Marouane Fellaini's signatures.

"I think a player that grabs the crest after scoring is telling clearly that he wants to stay. I want him to stay, the club wants him to stay, I think he will stay.

"We are trying to think about our team, little touches, little replacements - a Michael Carrick replacement, this kind of situation - but until now I didn't lose one second thinking about a Marouane replacement."

United have already secured a top four spot for Champions League football next season, and look likely to finish the Premier League season in second place.