Man City Consider Battling Liverpool for £30m-Rated Championship Attacker This Summer

April 30, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City could engage in a transfer battle over Norwich star James Maddison with Liverpool this summer, according to the Mirror.

The publication reports that the Canaries are resigned to losing the player following his superb display in the Championship this season and are looking for a sum in the region of £30m for him.

The attacking midfielder has scored 15 goals along with 11 assists in 47 appearances for the side this term, turning the heads of many scouts. But for now, the aforementioned clubs are believed to be the most keen on obtaining his services.

Neither City nor the Reds are reported as having made an approach for the player, but they could attempt to get him in their own corner of the Premier League during the summer break.

Norwich, meanwhile, could see a player exodus during the summer as many of their better squad members have been linked with moves away. 

Sitting in the 12th spot on the Championship table with just one more game left to play, they won't be heading back up to the top flight just yet. And mounting a new challenge in the upcoming season could be doubly difficult given the players they are expected to lose.

If the 21-year-old Maddison does find himself with the option of either moving to City or Liverpool, it could be down to where he feels he'll get more playing time. At the moment, both sides are well stacked in attack, plus they're likely to shop some more in the summer.

On the flipside, though, both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have shown that they're willing to give young talent a chance since taking over at their respective sides.

