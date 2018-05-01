'Bloody Hideous': Arsenal Fans Are Less Than Impressed With Shockingly Ugly 2018/19 Home Kit

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Arsenal's fans have seemingly found found something else to complain about after images of next season's home kit were leaked online.

The Gunners are four years into a five-year deal with kit manufacturers Puma, worth £30m a season. The club have been linked to a move to German rivals Adidas in a deal that would likely commence in in 2019.

Until then, Arsenal will turn out for another season in Puma. The proposed new shirt was leaked yesterday and Gunners' fans must be wondering why Puma seemingly put more effort into producing stylish Borussia Dortmund shirt designs than they do for Arsenal.

The reaction to the shirt wasn't exactly positive either, as these comments below prove:

As Arsene Wenger's 22-year tenure in charge of Arsenal comes to an end, change is in the air at the Emirates but unfortunately for some fans, the Gunners will not be changing to adidas as soon as they are changing their manager.

However, all will be forgotten if Arsenal win the Europa League this season, a first European trophy would provide a perfect send-off for Wenger, while also providing a much firmer platform for another manager to step onto, a platform reinforced with Champions League football.

Arsenal face Atletico in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday and have work to do after Atletico emerged from the Emirates with a vital away goal in the 1-1 draw.

