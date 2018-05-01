David De Gea has become the first player in Manchester United's history to win the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times, after receiving the accolade on Tuesday night. The goalkeeper also received the club's Players' Player of the Year award.

After receiving Players' Player of the Year award, David De Gea thanked his teammates, and stated his aim to win the FA Cup (via club's official website): "I think it is special to receive this award from my teammates, I love all of them.

"We are fighting for second place and we are in the [FA Cup] final, but we are Manchester United so it is not enough. We have to improve for next season. Of course it’s good to finish the season with a trophy, especially with Wembley and the fans."

The Spanish international won the award in three consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2016, - thus tying with previous record holder Cristiano Ronaldo - but was pipped to the award by fellow Spaniard Ander Herrera last season.

Following an astounding season in goal however, David De Gea has rightfully reclaimed the award.

Ladies and gentlemen... your Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, presented by @adidasfootball, is: @D_DeGea!



Congratulations, David - richly deserved! 🏆#MUFCPOTY pic.twitter.com/OmkZtfY89X — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2018

The 27-year-old has kept an impressive 17 Premier League clean sheets this season, making 110 saves in 35 league appearances. Astoundingly, half of the saves that David De Gea has made this season have been from shots within the penalty area.

Speaking to Premier League productions (via the Daily Mail) last week, the Manchester United number one stated that he believed he has had the best season of his career so far:

"I'm pretty pleased with my performance. It's been a fairly complete, all round set of performances from me.

"I've felt good, felt fit and in good form physically throughout the season. Let's hope that these last few games to go before the end of the season continue the form, then leading into the World Cup, which is an important time for Spain."