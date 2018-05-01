Marc Albrighton Charged With Misconduct Following Sending Off Against Crystal Palace

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton has been hit with an FA misconduct charge following his actions during the Foxes clash with Crystal Palace on the weekend, per BBC Sport.

The player was shown red after tussling with Wilfried Zaha while chasing down a ball during the match and was quite unhappy with the decision. His reaction to getting sent off has landed him in hot water with the FA, who have preferred a charge against him.

Speaking after the match, which ended 5-0 in favour of Palace, manager Claude Puel defended his player. 


"I think it's not a red card, because it's a battle between two players," he said. "The opponent also takes the shirt and pulls the arm of Albrighton.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: FanView: Why the Upcoming Transfer Window is One of the Most Important in Leicester's Recent History)

"It's a duel and, after we've seen the replay, it's harsh."

Albrighton is already set to miss out on Leicester's match against West Ham on Saturday and is now facing even more time off. He has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)