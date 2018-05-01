Marc Albrighton Charged With Misconduct Following Sending Off Against Crystal Palace

Leicester City winger Marc Albrighton has been hit with an FA misconduct charge following his actions during the Foxes clash with Crystal Palace on the weekend, per BBC Sport.

The player was shown red after tussling with Wilfried Zaha while chasing down a ball during the match and was quite unhappy with the decision. His reaction to getting sent off has landed him in hot water with the FA, who have preferred a charge against him.

Leicester City's Marc Albrighton charged by the FA for his "behaviour towards the referee" after being sent off at Crystal palace last weekend.



He has until 6 p.m. on Thursday to respond. pic.twitter.com/k8o6bQnJFZ — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) May 1, 2018

Speaking after the match, which ended 5-0 in favour of Palace, manager Claude Puel defended his player.





"I think it's not a red card, because it's a battle between two players," he said. "The opponent also takes the shirt and pulls the arm of Albrighton.

"It's a duel and, after we've seen the replay, it's harsh."

Albrighton is already set to miss out on Leicester's match against West Ham on Saturday and is now facing even more time off. He has until 6pm on Thursday to respond to the charge.