Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham Didn't Play How He Wanted Them to Following Win Over Watford

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that his side didn't perform how he wanted them to in Tottenham's 2-0 win against Watford.

 

The win helped solidify fourth-place for Spurs, but they didn't perform up to their usual standards. Watford had chances with Richarlison and Andre Gray, but Hugo Lloris did well to keep them out. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Pochettino revealed via Sky Sports: "I think it's a good night for us because the opportunity was to take the three points - three points that allow us to be in a good position in the table.


"It was a must-win game, it was so important for us. Maybe we didn't play the way we wanted to play and our performance wasn't right but most important was the three points.

"In the whole season, in 10 months of competition, it is difficult to keep playing good football. We tried but I think Watford was a very difficult opponent.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"They were free to play with no pressure because I think they are safe and they tried to play with freedom.

"There was massive pressure on us to take the three points. I am very happy because the three points now put us in a very good position.

"We are in a very good situation. To finish in the top four - for the third time in a row - would be massive for the club."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pochettino also hailed Lloris' performance, stating: "Watford played well, they created some chances - great chances - and I think Hugo Lloris was fantastic. 


"He didn't have a lot of situations to deal with but there were a few which showed why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. There is no doubt about that."

