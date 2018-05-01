Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Left Perplexed After Reportedly Receiving Offer to Manage Serie A Club

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is said to have been rather confused after receiving a call from Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis.

According to Italian source Il Mattino (H/T Sport Witness), the Partenopei chief called the Spanish boss to find out whether or not he would be interested in walking away from his post as Magpies gaffer in the summer as there could be a vacancy at Napoli at the end of the season.

De Laurentiis is bracing for Maurizio Sarri's exit, with the manager having impressed immensely this season. And, per the aforementioned source, he is already looking for potential replacements.

Benitez has been quite impressive himself, taking Newcastle back to the Premier League last year and doing enough to keep them there. He has since confirmed that talks over his future will be underway shortly, which does indicate that he could be willing to remain at the helm of the club, where he has already gained legendary status among the support. Yet he could be tempted by managing a team in the Champions League next season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Newcastle Officials Spotted at Sporting CP Game as Links With Dutch Striker Continue)

He has already gone through a spell as Napoli boss, coaching there from 2013-2015, which would leave him with an advantage. And the newspaper is reporting that while he did not give De Laurentiis a yes, he did not say no either.

If all of this is true, it could be worrying for the Toon fans. However, Il Mattino also indicate that the reasons he quit Napoli in the first place still exist.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)