Newcastle United Stopper Reportedly Wants Assurances of 1st Team Football Before Signing New Deal

By 90Min
May 01, 2018

Newcastle United are keen to tie goalkeeper Karl Darlow down to a new contract, but according to reports, the stopper will first look for assurances before signing a new deal.

The Chronicle have reported that Newcastle remain in talks to extend Darlow's contract, however the keeper needs a realistic guarantee of first team football before signing on the dotted line.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Despite being a prominent figure in the Magpies promotion campaign last year, the 27-year-old has found minutes hard to come by this season, making just 12 appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman started this season as back up to Rob Elliot and has fallen further down the pecking order since the arrival of Martin Dubravka in January.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The report suggested that with survival now assured, Rafa Benitez will be keen to sign Dubravka on a permanent deal, whilst also keeping both Darlow and Elliot on at the club.

Newcastle are keen to keep the depth they currently have in the goalkeeping department and the club are keen to sort out a new deal for Darlow who has entered into the final two years of his contract.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Whether or not Newcastle are prepared to make the assurance of first team football to Darlow remains to be seen, but with Dubravka performing so well since his January move coupled with the general understanding that Elliot will be the Slovak's deputy, game time could well remain limited.

Darlow's most realistic move could involve a transfer to a Championship side and with the keeper heading into the peak of his career the need for first team opportunities may be too hard to ignore. 


